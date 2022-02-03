CBSE releases answer keys for Central Teacher Eligibility Test

Chennai :

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released answer keys for the 15th edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET), which was conducted in online mode from December 16, 2021, to January 21, 2022, in various cities across the country. CBSE, in a release, said all the candidates who have appeared in the examination are informed that the answer keys have been uploaded on the website www.ctet.nic.in.





The candidates not satisfied with the answer keys should submit their challenge by following the prescribed procedures. The answer keys of CTET December – 2021 displayed on the CTET website are according to the main question papers available on the website under the link CTET Dec-21 question papers.





Therefore, the candidates were informed to first match the sequence of questions and answer options of their question paper (which is available in their login and also sent via e-mail) compulsorily with the main question papers available on the website under the link CTET Dec-21 question papers.





The challenge of answer keys will be accepted online only, through the link available on the website of CTET latest by February 4, 2022, up to 11.59 pm.





Stating that the challenge submitted by any other mode such as email, post, or in person will not be accepted, the CBSE said the prescribed fee of Rs 1,000 per question will be required to be submitted online on or before Feb 4. The refund (if any) will be transferred online to the card account concerned. So, the candidates are advised to pay from their own credit or debit card.





If the challenge of the answer key is accepted by the Board that is if any mistake is noticed by the subject experts in the answer key, a policy decision will be notified on the website and the fee refunded.