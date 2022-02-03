Plea against online semester exams dismissed

The Madras High Court on Monday dismissed a petition seeking a direction to the State government not to conduct the college semester examination through the online mode. The petitioner claimed that conducting semester exams online would affect the quality of the examinations.
Chennai:
The first bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice PD Audikesavalu on hearing the submissions by advocate Ramkumar Adityan held that the matter is non-maintainable.
Therefore, the petitioner informed the judges that he would withdraw his petition. The bench granted him to withdraw and dismissed the petition without any costs.
