Civic body polls: Electronic items worth Rs 23.5 lakh seized in Chennai

Chennai :

A flying squad team formed by the Greater Chennai Corporation and district election office to control money flow during the urban local body elections has seized laptops and phones worth Rs 23.50 lakh on Wednesday.





According to civic body record, as many as 39 laptops and 4 iPhones of total worth Rs 23.50 lakh were seized from two persons belonging to Tondiarpet.





"The seized items have been remitted into the treasury. Meanwhile, at 6.15 pm on Tuesday, another flying squad team seized Rs 1 lakh from a person, who carried the money without proper documents. The seizure was effected near Kathirvedu Bridge," an official said.





In total, the flying squad teams have seized cash worth more than Rs 5 lakh and products worth more than Rs 1.31 crore since the election model code conduct came into effect.





On January 30, a team seized foreign cigarettes worth Rs 90 lakh that was transported in a loaded auto at Chintadripet. The seized cigarettes were handed out to local police and a case has been registered under the Cigarette and other Tobacco Products Act, 2003.