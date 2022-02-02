DMK ward secy murder: 3 special teams formed by Chennai cops to hunt killers

Chennai :

Three special teams have been formed by Chennai police to hunt down killers of C Selvam, DMK ward 188 secretary.





C Selvam, an aspirant for party ticket for the urban local body elections, was murdered allegedly by a group owing allegiance to another ticket hopeful in Madipakkam on Tuesday night.





Tension prevailed in Madipakkam on Tuesday night as supporters of Selvam resorted to pelting stones at vehicles following the murder that happened in the night.





Selvam of Kuberan Nagar in Madipakkam, a real estate worker, was tipped to get a seat from DMK to contest in the upcoming Corporation ward election.





However, it is not clear if the internal party fight for the ward seat or a possible business rivalry led to the brutal death of Selvam on Tuesday night.





Around 9 pm on Tuesday, Selvam had parked his car on the Bazaar road in Madipakkam and was talking with a few of his supporters. Police said a group of six men who came in a car and bike surrounded Selvam and attacked him with sickles. Selvam was chased and hacked to death even as he tried to flee the spot.