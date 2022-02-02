Cases against Vaiko, BJP leaders quashed

Chennai :

Justice M Nirmal Kumar quashed the FIR on disposing of a petition moved by the Rajya Sabha MP. The petitioner wanted a direction to quash the case pending before the special court for MPs and MLAs by submitting that he did not speak anything against the former CM with an intention to cause a riot. He further submitted that he was addressing the media inside his party headquarters and there was nothing to disturb public peace. The HC also quashed a joint case booked against former MLA and BJP’s Madurai district president P Saravanan and 31 others on charges of preventing Tallakulam police from discharging their duties when they tried to arrest YouTuber Maridhas.