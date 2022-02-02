Hearing on actor Vijay’s tax penalty case posted to Feb 16

Chennai :

The Madras High Court has on Tuesday adjourned to February 16 a petition filed by actor C Joseph Vijay for a direction to quash a demand notice issued by the commercial taxes department demanding him to pay Rs 7.08 lakh as entry tax and Rs 30.23 lakh as a penalty for delaying payment of entry tax for his BMW X5 car imported from the US in 2005. Justice C Saravanan posted the matter to February 16, as Richardson Wilson, Additional Government Pleader, sought time for submitting the arguments of the government. On recording his submission, the judge posted the matter to February 16, 2022. On January 28, 2022, the judge passed an interim injunction restraining the authorities from taking coercive action against the actor.