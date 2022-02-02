Senior citizen misbehaves with 6-yr-old girl, held under Pocso

Chennai :

The girl was playing at her house in Tirukalukundram on Monday while her parents went to work. Police said the girl was taken care of by her grandmother and while she was playing outside, the neighbour lured the girl offering some eatables and took her to an isolated place. There the elderly man, Babu, hugged and misbehaved with the girl but she managed to escape and narrated the incident at home. A complaint was filed at Tirukalukundram police station and the police registered a case and arrested the man. He was handed over to the Mahabalipuram all-women police station, who registered a case under Pocso Act and remanded him in judicial custody.