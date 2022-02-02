DMK ward 188 secy murdered by ‘henchmen of ULB ticket hopeful’

Chennai :

The deceased, C Selvam (48) of Kuberan Nagar in Madipakkam, was also into the real estate business. Sources said Selvam or his wife was tipped to be fielded by the DMK to contest the upcoming corporation polls. Selvam had started electioneering and had met his supporters to make campaign arrangements. Around 9.30 pm, Selvam parked his car on the Bazaar Road in Madipakkam and was talking to a few of his supporters, when a group of six who came in a car and bike surrounded and attacked him with sickles. Selvam tried to flee but the gang chased and hacked him to death. Madipakkam police and the higher police officers who rushed to the spot retrieved the body and sent it for post-mortem.