TN ULB polls: DMK announces 1st list of Chennai candidates

Chennai :

The ruling party announced candidates for Alandur north and south areas, where its allies Congress among others were deadlocked in seat-sharing negotiations with the DMK district secretaries who are playing hardball. Sources in DMK and Congress said the ruling party was unwilling to concede more than 30 seats for all allies put together in Chennai. In the newly formed Tambaram corporation, the DMK announced candidates for all but ten seats in the 70 wards. Candidates for Chengalpattu, Maraimalai Nagar, Kundrathur, Maankadu and Guduvancheri municipalities in Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu districts were also announced.





Candidates were also announced for Salem and Tiruchy corporations in the third candidate list. The fifth list released by the DMK general secretary comprised candidates for 41 wards of Karur corporation, where harsh exchanges between Congress MP S Jothimani and supporters of DMK minister Senthil Balaji turned the negotiations sour on Monday. Candidates of the ruling party were also announced for Hosur, Tiruppur and ten wards of Madurai corporations.