Respect public or face action: Tambaram CoP in viral clip

Chennai :

In the three-and-half-minute-long audio clip, the Commissioner can be heard saying that a woman had visited the commissionerate four times and the police station concerned failed to act on her complaint. He said police personnel should not just claim to be working for the public but should act accordingly.





His subordinates then responded saying they would take immediate action on the complaint and instructions would be given to the personnel to properly host the visitors to the station. The commissioner also said victims of cybercrime should not be diverted to the top office and made to run from post to pillar. “They are already aggrieved and the least we should do is to accept their complaint and issue a CSR,” Ravi was heard saying in the audio.





When contacted, the Commissioner said it was internal communication to his subordinates and should have not leaked. “I just instructed them to be friendly with the public,” said the officer.