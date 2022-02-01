Chennai to experience cold weather for next three days, interior dists to get rains: RMC

Chennai :

"Earlier, we received south-easterly wind, now it has changed to northerly wind and the city has cloudless condition during the night time which causes mist/haze in the early mornings. It would continue for the next three days, and there will be a drop in the maximum and minimum temperature," said Dr. S Balachandran, deputy director-general of Meteorology, Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai.





"During the monsoon, we received excess rainfall, so at daytime, there is sunshine which would let out the moisture from the ground. After three days, the wind pattern changes again so the temperature will increase gradually," he added.





On Tuesday, the maximum temperature in the city decreased, and the weather stations in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam recorded 30.2 degrees Celsius and 30.5 degrees Celsius respectively. The minimum temperature was 22.2 degrees Celsius and 21.4 degrees Celsius was recorded in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam respectively.





A weather blogger tweeted, "Dry land-based winds likely to bring cool nighttime weather conditions over coastal areas of Tamil Nadu for the next couple of days. And western suburbs of Chennai may see night-time minimum temperature stay slightly below 20 degrees Celsius for the next two days."





Meanwhile, due to the lower atmospheric circulation prevailing from South Kerala to North Uttar Pradesh, the interior districts of Tamil Nadu to experience light to moderate rains for the next two days. However, dry weather to prevail over the rest of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal area till February 5.