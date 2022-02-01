Woman run over by water tanker in Villivakkam

Chennai :

A 40-year-old woman was run over by a water tanker in Villivakkam on Monday morning after she slipped from a two-wheeler ridden by her husband.





The deceased, Nalina of Kolathur was the wife of Prabakaran, an interior decorator. The accident happened when they were on their way to invite relatives t their housewarming event.





Around 10.45 am, they were proceeding towards CTH road via Reddy Street when Prabakaran lost control over the vehicle. While the couple fell on the road, a water tanker heading towards the Villivakkam bus stand ran over Nalina and killed her on the spot.





On information, the Tirumangalam traffic investigation police retrieved her body and sent it for post mortem examination. The lorry driver, Chandrasekar, of Ariyalur, was arrested.





In another incident, a 54-year-old two-wheeler rider fell on the road while avoiding running over a cat near Perambur and died without responding to treatment.





The deceased, Mohammed Koushik, of Chintadripet, ran a scrap shop and the accident happened on January 29. The Anna Nagar traffic investigation police have registered a case.



