Nominations pick up pace, flying squad seizes Rs 2.24 lakh

Chennai :

With only five days left to the last date to file nominations for the urban local body elections, the number of nominations has picked up n pace in the city.





According to Chennai Corporation and district election office data, 60 candidates filed their nomination papers on Monday. Of the 60 candidates, 25 are women.





In total, 64 candidates have filed their nominations since January 28. Almost all the 64 candidates are independent. Major political parties are yet to release lists of their candidates. As they are expected to release lists in a day or two, the filing of nominations is expected to increase from Tuesday.





On January 28, two candidates, including a woman, filed nominations and on January 29, two male candidates filed. In total, 26 women filed their papers. Nominations will be scrutinised on February 5.





Meanwhile, flying squad teams formed to check cash flow have seized Rs 2.24 lakh cash till Sunday from persons who carried cash without proper documents across the city. Also, suspected gift items, including laptops worth Rs 11.50 lakh, have been seized for transporting them without documents.





The flying squad teams will seize more than Rs 50,000 cash and gift items worth more than Rs 10,000 if they are transported without documents.



