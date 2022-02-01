SC collegium elevates Justice MN Bhandari as MHC Chief Justice

Chennai :

The Supreme Court collegium has passed a resolution to promote Madras High Court’s Acting Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari as the new Chief Justice of the Madras HC. The SC collegium decision comes two months after the 61-year-old Justice MN Bhandari assumed charge as the Acting Chief Justice of the Madras High Court.





“The Supreme Court Collegium, in its meeting held on December 14, 2021, and January 29, 2022, has recommended the elevation of Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari, judge, Madras High Court as Chief Justice of the Madras HC,” the Apex Court said in a statement.





On November 22, 2021, Justice Bhandari took over the post of Acting CJ of Madras HC following the transfer of Justice Sanjib Banerjee to the High Court of Meghalaya.





Justice Bhandari is well known for his capability of handling litigants in an efficient way. He has also passed several directions in connection with the protection of the environment and the welfare of people. Justice Bhandari always stood against the multiplication of litigations and PILs for publicity.





“I will not say much on this occasion; you will see in my actions,” Justice Bhandari said while taking charge as the ACJ of the Madras HC.



