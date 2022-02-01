Pollution levels head north in city

Chennai :

Though the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board claims the air pollution level has gone up in the city the past three days due to dry winds, environmental activists allege that the weather is not the only factor and blamed the department for not taking any steps to reduce the pollution. The city on Monday recorded over 100 microgram/m3 pollution levels.





According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, on Monday many parts of the city recorded higher levels of pollution, with Arumbakkam registering 146 microgram/m3, Manali 124 microgram/m3, Perungudi 121 microgram/m3, Kodugaiyur 117 microgram/m3, and Royapuram 95 microgram/m3, all crossing the permissible level of 60 microgram/m3.





A TNPCB official said, “Due to dry wind we experienced smog for the past few days and a surge in air pollution. However, after February, it is expected to come down. Also, as Sunday lockdown is lifted, vehicle movement has gone up.”





“If it is a seasonal variation, the TNPCB should have coordinated with the MET department and issued an alert. There are people vulnerable to poor air quality, especially senior citizens, pregnant women etc. Just blaming the weather is an unacceptable fact,” said Shweta Narayanan, environmental activist.



