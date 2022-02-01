Sexagenarian among two held under Pocso Act in city

Chennai :

Washermenpet all-woman police arrested a 68-year-old man for sexually assaulting two minor girls aged six and seven.





The victims were neighbours to the accused. He took them to his house when they were playing on the street and sexually assaulted them. One of the victims informed her parents about the incident, after which a complaint was lodged at the Washermenpet all-woman police station. A case was registered and the accused was arrested under the Pocso Act after investigation. He was remanded in judicial custody.





Meanwhile, the Anna Nagar all-woman police arrested a 50-year-old man for sexually abusing two minor girls. The accused, B Nithiyanantham, of West Mogappair, is an auditor.





While the incident happened on January 16, victims’ parents came to know about it later and lodged a complaint at the Nolambur police station. It was transferred to the Anna Nagar all-women police station and Nithiyanantham was arrested under Pocso Act on Sunday.



