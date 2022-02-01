15 sovereigns, Rs 5L burgled from Railway staffer’s house

Chennai :

Unidentified persons broke open a railway staffer’s house in Ayanvaram and escaped with 15 sovereigns and Rs 5 lakh cash on Sunday night.





The victim, Yazhini Devi, is posted at the Park railway station and the incident happened when she was out with her daughters. When they returned home late on Sunday night, they found the house door broken open and valuables stolen. Based on her complaint, the Ayanavaram police registered a case and have launched a hunt for the suspects.



