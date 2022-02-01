21-year-old ends life dejected over girlfriend’s suicide

Chennai :

A 21-year-old man ended his life at a lodge in Periamet after posting a suicide note on WhatsApp on Sunday. The deceased, Prabu Karthik, was a native of Madurai district and had been working at a call centre in Vadapalani, the police said.





On Sunday, Prabu’s friend in Puducherry saw his WhatsApp status saying he was going to end his life. He immediately alerted the police control room and the message was passed on to the Periamet police station. The police rushed to the lodge but found Prabu dead.





The body was sent for autopsy. Inquiries revealed that Prabu’s girlfriend committed suicide a month ago and he was dejected since then.



