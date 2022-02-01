Police constable held after drunken quarrel with RPF man

Chennai :

A 28-year-old police constable attached to the Periamet police station was arrested and let off on bail after a video of him creating a ruckus at the RPF police station in Chennai Central under the influence of alcohol went viral.





The constable, Sabarikumar had been posted at the crime wing of Periamet police and the incident happened in the wee hours of Monday when he was on the night rounds. Sabarikumar, reportedly drunk, questioned a train passenger near the Central suburban railway station around 2 am and asked him to produce his ticket for the train journey.





Even after the passenger showed the ticket, Sabarikumar started a quarrel with him. An RPF personnel who noticed the incident intervened but Sabarikumar tried to attack him. When Sabarikumar was taken to the police station, he created a ruckus abusing the personnel at the station. While the video of him hurling abuses inside the station went viral, the Periamet police received a formal complaint from RPF and booked Sabarinathan. He was remanded in judicial custody and then let off on bail on Monday.



