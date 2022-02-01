BJP functionary booked for provocative tweets

Chennai :

The cybercrime wing of the city police booked a BJP State executive committee member, Sowdhamani, for posting provocative content on social media. She was booked under Sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) and 505 (1) (b) (intent to cause fear or alarm to the public), said an official from the Central Crime Branch.





Sowdhamani had posted a series of tweets with photos and videos claiming forced conversion in Tamil Nadu and demolition of Hindu temples. A complaint was preferred to the city police commissionerate seeking action against her.





This is the second such case registered by cybercrime after TN BJP Youth Wing President Vinoj P Selvam was booked for spreading falsehood about the demolition of Hindu temples under the DMK regime.



