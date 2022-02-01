Man wanted by Kerala police arrested at Chennai airport

Chennai :

A 37-year-old man, who was on the lookout circular by the Kerala police, was arrested at the Chennai airport when he returned from Qatar on Sunday. The immigration officials, while checking the documents of passengers, realised Pallippuram Rafeeque was wanted by the police for the past two years. They detained Rafeeque and during an inquiry, they found that the Kerala police have registered a case under five sections against Rafeeque of trespassing and attacking a house in 2020. When the police were about to arrest him, he managed to escape overseas.





Later the Kerala police issued a LOC to all the police stations across the country. The Immigration officials informed the Kerala police and a special team is on its way to arrest Rafeeque and take him to Kerala.







