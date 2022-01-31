As civic polls near, Corporation trains 28,000 staff for election duties

Chennai :

The Greater Chennai Corporation and district election office has commenced training around 28,000 government and staff from public sector undertakings, who have been drafted for election works, on Monday.





According to the civic body, orders have been given to as many as 27,812 polling officials and details have been sent to their phones. Training sessions are conducted at several centres, including Chennai Corporation schools, across the city.





At the training classes, arrangements were made to administer second dose of vaccination to the polling officials, who have not taken them. Booster doses were also given to eligible officials.

At the sessions, polling officials were trained about the polling process and demonstrations on electronic voting machines were given. Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi warned the polling officials of action if they fail to attend training sessions.

Second training session for the polling officials will be conducted on February 10.