SRM MCH and RC launches health card

Chennai :

These were released by SRM MCH&RC's Pro-Vice-Chancellor Dr Lt Col A Ravikumar. This initiative was undertaken by Puthiya Thalaimurai Foundation as part of its CSR activity. About 15 people from Amphenol Omniconnect India Pvt. Ltd and 10 SRMIST's housekeeping staffs were among the first to receive this Valli Health Card.





Card Holders would get a 20 per cent discount on OP investigations at SRM MCH&RC, apart from the regular concessions that are in place.





Speaking on the occasion, Dr Lt Col Ravikumar said, "This is good hope in these tiring times. This initiative from Puthiya Thalaimurai Foundation will help those unable or not able to afford proper medical attention the right to good health care."





He appreciated those who were involved in this initiative and encouraged them to keep up the good work and retain the quality of service provided.





Medical Superintendent Dr Thangaraj, said, "SRM MCH&RC has been provided the best treatment at the most affordable rate. This health care will even ease the burden on those who are unable to get quality health care."





DV Venkatagiri, secretary of Puthiya Thalaimurai Foundation said the Health Card will be distributed to the community through the medical camps organised by the Foundation