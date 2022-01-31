Crescent School of Business to offer HBS Online courses

Chennai :

Crescent School of Business, the B- School at BSA Crescent Institute of Science and Technology (BSACIST) opens the gates to new opportunities for students, alumni & faculty members as it collaborates with world-renowned educational institution Harvard Business School.





Eliminating the difference between borders and nations, the business school is focused on providing global exposure and opportunities to its students to upskill themselves with a gamut of courses to stay relevant in the ever-changing economy.





Starting this year, HBS Online courses like Business Analytics, Economics for managers, Financial Accounting, and Entrepreneurship will be offered to the students of MBA programmes at Crescent School of Business.





Harvard Business School Online offers a unique and highly engaging way to learn vital business concepts. The online certificate and credential programmes are offered via HBS Online’s innovative platform and are designed to bring the Harvard Business School classroom experience to life. The HBS Online courses put participants at the centre of the learning experience. The learning model is built around three key characteristics: active, case-based, and social learning.





Commenting about it Dr A Peer Mohamed, Vice-Chancellor of the institute said, “We are encouraging all our students to accelerate their career by mastering business fundamentals to become industry-ready professionals and uncover new opportunities. Students should make the best use of this collaboration. These courses will also be offered to Faculty and Alumni in the future.”