Governor releases two books by Heartfulness Institute

Chennai :

The event brought together the magic of books and Yoga as well as Meditation in day-to-day life and made practical knowledge on Yoga and Meditation accessible to all through these two books. The event was attended by several thought leaders, educationists, yoga enthusiasts, social influencers and other professionals at Heartfulness Centre, Manapakkam, Chennai.





Tales from The Vedas and Upanishads have a collection of 25 stories retold by Guide of Heartfulness - Daaji and is meant especially for children. The book published by Red Panda (Westland Publications) intends at introducing children to virtues in a simplistic way.





Authentic Yoga on the other hand is highly philosophical although written in a simple language.