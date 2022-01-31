HR and CE targets Rs 555 cr revenue from temple assets

Chennai :

“Out of the total 3.65 lakh properties of HR&CE only 98,596 are used and revenue is earned from them. The Joint Commissioners should identify the remaining 2.67 lakh properties and should either subject them to lease or rent and revenue should be obtained from them,” said HR&CE Commissioner Kumaragurubaran, in an internal circular.





Among the 20 zones, Chennai has been fixed the target of Rs 227 crore. The officials were directed to identify the revenue earning properties by March 31, this year. The officials were also directed to submit all temple records related to lease and rent to clear the discrepancy in total pending dues between manual and online records by February 15.



