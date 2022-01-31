Mon, Jan 31, 2022

Electronic items worth Rs 11.50 lakh seized

Published: Jan 31,202204:34 AM

Representative image
Chennai:
The flying squads of the Greater Chennai Corporation have seized Rs 11.50 lakh worth of laptops and phones and Rs 2.24 lakh cash from four persons in various parts of the city during vehicle checks ahead of the urban local body polls. A flying squad team seized 15 laptops and 40 phones worth Rs 11.5 lakh from one Mohammed Asik at Walajah Road. In separate incidents, the squads seized Rs 2.24 lakh cash from three persons.

