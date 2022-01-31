Owners fear loss of business, dispute with customers

Chennai :

“We have CCTVs at our front desk, entrance and parking area but having a CCTV inside the spa would make customers uncomfortable. It violates an individual’s privacy and order like that would discourage people from taking spa services. It would lead to more complications and those unaware of the order can even object to the same,” said Muthu Kumar, owner of a spa in Anna Nagar.





With a rise in mobile applications providing salon and spa services at home, spa owners also say the installation of CCTVs would only encourage people to take spa facilities at home and that would affect their business.





“Spas remained closed for a long time during the lockdown and people started using spa and salon services that can be provided at the comfort of their homes. Even when we opened, people continue to use the same services and we have seen a dip in the business. Any such order of installation of CCTVs in the spa would be a problem as it directly violates their privacy and if they can directly take home services, our business will be at a loss,” said K Dhruva, owner of a chain of spas in the city.





The spa owners have raised their issues in the petition to the court and have requested to not allow the installation of CCTVs on spa premises.