Two children drown in sea off Ennore, another 10-yr-old missing

Chennai :

The deceased two were identified as Alex (12) and Rudra (13) and the missing boy was identified as Vicky (10). Police said Alex is the son of fisherman David of Nettukuppam in Ennore and the others were children of David’s relatives from Neelankarai.





Since there is a wedding planned in David’s family, their relatives visited David’s family on Sunday. After attending the mass in the church, David took all the children including his son Alex and daughter Rupa Chandra to the beach in the afternoon.





While all seven were children were playing in the sea, David, who was on the shore, noticed them struggling in the strong waves and ran into the sea to rescue them.





While he managed to rescue children Rupa Chandra, Isravel, Jose, Benjamin, the other three were sucked into the sea. Fellow fishermen too joined the rescue operation but in vain since the bodies of Alex and Rudra washed ashore within minutes. On information, personnel from the Ennore police station and fire and rescue station also reached the spot and launched a hunt for missing Vicky. Ennore police are investigating the incident.