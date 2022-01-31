Dacoits nabbed at gunpoint after a chase, gold, car, weapons seized

Chennai :

The police seized 20 sovereigns of gold that was melted into a bar, three kg silver and 10 mobile phones, and also weapons, bikes and a car. Officials said the gang has carried out similar robberies in Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Karnataka.





The incident happened on January 12 night at Kadalakmapudur, following which Chengalpattu police formed special teams to nab the suspects based on a complaint by the victim, Jagannathan, a farmer.





Police said the gang was secured at gunpoint after a chase when they tried to flee without stopping their vehicles at a checkpoint on Saturday night.





The accused were identified as Kesavan, Prabhu, Sasikumar, Mohammed Abdullah, Arul Murugan and Raja of Salem district, Sathish Kumar of Krishnagiri, and Ranjith of Kerala. But another person managed to escape from the spot.





One of the accused suffered a leg fracture, which the police claimed happened after he slipped in the bathroom in Acharapakkam station. All the accused were remanded in judicial custody.



