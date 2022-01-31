42-year-old man, two children killed as bike rams stationary truck on ORR

Chennai :

A 42-year-old man and his two children riding triples on a two-wheeler were killed after they rammed a stationary truck on the Outer Ring Road near Mannivakkam on Sunday evening. The deceased were identified as M Gopinath (37) of Nagalkeni, his son Giri (9) and daughter Monika (7). Police said Gopinath worked at a leather factory in Chromepet and the accident happened when he was returning home with his children after visiting Kovalam since it was a holiday. Near Pudhu Nagar in Mannivakkam, their speeding scooter rammed a stationary truck, which had been parked on the main road in front of a tea shop. All three of them went under the truck and died on the spot. Vandalur-Otteri police retrieved their bodies for postmortem. Tension prevailed since trucks are prohibited from parking on the sides of highways except for the lay-by. The truck driver has been detained for inquiry.



