Delivery man held for obscene gestures to woman in elevator

Chennai :

Police said the incident happened a few days ago at an apartment complex on Purasawalkam High Road and the victim, a 35-year-old woman, was working as a domestic worker at one of the houses in the building. While she took the lift to reach the ground floor, another man joined her on another floor. The man suddenly allegedly removed his dress and made obscene gestures at the woman in the moving lift. The shocked victim raised an alarm, but the man fled the spot.





Based on a complaint on the incident, Kilpauk all-women police registered a case and the accused, identified as Vignesh (24) of Choolai, was arrested. Inquiries revealed that Vignesh worked as a delivery executive and that he came to deliver perishables at one of the houses in the building on the day of the incident. He was booked for woman harassment and remanded in judicial custody.