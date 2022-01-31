Woman, aide accused in flesh trade nabbed

Chennai :

Chalema Khatun (38) and S Alauddin (23) of Tripura were secured from their hideout on Saturday night and remanded in judicial custody on Sunday.





A hunt has been launched for Chalema’s husband Anwar Hussain and a few other suspects.





Police said it was not clear how long Chalema had been involved in flesh trade as there are no cases pending against her anywhere. An officer said that the victims’ families had lodged a complaint at the local police station in Tripura stating that Chalema was harasseing their daughters, but it was not taken up for investigation.





After the city police rescued them, senior officers in Tripura and the families of the girls were alerted about the rescue, and asked the kin to come to the city. Though the victims are fine physically, they are still in a state of trauma and require counselling, said officials.