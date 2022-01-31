Lawfully yours: By Retd Justice K Chandru

Chennai :

Move HC to get an administrator for the fund to avoid further erosion of deposits





I’m a central government employee. My hard-earned money, mainly from 22 years’ salary, has been invested in both my name and my husband’s name in a benefit fund Ltd at Purasawakkam, Chennai for various commitments. It has become around Rs 60 lakh now. I wanted to withdraw it some time ago, but the authorities did not allow me to take the maturity amount. Nowadays, interest is also not being paid properly. Issued cheques also bounced while they claim their money is locked at various places due to the pandemic. Heard that the benefit fund concerned may close soon. Feels like my family’s 22 years’ savings and compromises thereon going out of my hand. Don’t know what to do now.





— Shanthi Kathiravan, Chennai





For a few per cent higher interest, you should not have invested your earnings in a benefit fund. You can file a petition before the High Court asking for the appointment of an administrator for the fund so that further erosion of the deposits will not take place. In a few other mutual funds in Chennai, the High Court had appointed administrators who secured back substantial amounts to the depositors.





‘Vantheri' is a relative term, cannot be considered as a word of abuse





I am D Isaac Franklin, an Adi Dravida Christian. My father is a retired government teacher. He bought some property and settled down in Kalapalampet village at Nemili taluk in Ranipet district where I was born. But the locals abuse me saying I am a Vantheriya Kudi. How can I defend/fight it?Some stole my tractor after assaulting my father, mother and my uncle 12 years ago. The then SP delayed the investigation. After my father filed a case, the SP brought an old tractor, changed the chassis number to that of my tractor, and arrested two who were not the actual culprits. The case is still before Arakkonam court without much progress.We have not taken that tractor back. I am sure no part of that tractor is ours. However, I fully paid the loan on the tractor two years ago.The SP has hidden the truth. Justice is denied for me.





— Isaac Franklin





The term ‘Vantheri’ is a relative term. It cannot be considered as a word of abuse. You have no legal right to file any complaint on being addressed with that term. There are many communities in Tamil Nadu which are called with such adjectives.As far as the tractor theft is concerned, with the details given by you, the accused can escape from punishment. If you are not satisfied with the final report filed by the investigating officer (IO), you can file a petition before the trial magistrate seeking an additional inquiry on the issue.





DISCLAIMER: The views expressed here are of Justice K Chandru, who is providing guidance and direction based on his rich experience and knowledge of the law. This is not a substitute for legal recourse which must be taken as a follow-up if so recommended in these columns



