Left high and dry mid-sea, TN fishermen hunt down cheater ‘Loyalty’ to Ennore

Chennai :

The fishermen have approached the police and shipping authorities to take action against the crew who left them high and dry, and also help get back the money that they had paid through payment apps.





On January 21, a group of 13 fishermen were stranded off the coast of Kochi, Kerala, were convinced by the crew onboard the oil tanker, MT Loyalty, that they would provide 1,000 litres of diesel if they paid up Rs 1.3 lakh through online transaction. The desperate men contacted their friend, Anto Lenin, of Kolachel in Kanniyakumari, who mobilised the amount and transferred it to the crew through G Pay and Phone Pe, trusting that they would give fuel.





But immediately after collecting the money, the ship crew switched off their phones and sailed away without providing diesel as promised, leaving the stranded fishermen, drive Jagan and 12 others, in a state of shock. They were finally rescued by other fishermen who gave them the much needed fuel using which they managed to reach the safety of the shore.





Furious about the way they were cheated, Anto Lenin sought help from his friends. Using the internet, they tracked MT Loyalty and found that it was anchored in Ennore port for the last couple of days. “We have given complaint at Ennore port and DGP office, and also mailed a complaint copy to Minjur police station where inspector was not available when we went there. Complaints were also lodged with shipping authorities,” Lenin told this newspaper. He has also provided details of the digital transaction and phone numbers of persons to whom the money was been transferred.





When contacted, a senior officer said the police was verifying the complaint and assured to take appropriate action.