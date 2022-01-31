Special internship programme to be launched for students pursuing higher education

Chennai :

Accordingly, the Special Programme Implementation Department will formulate detailed guidelines in this regard in consultation with Higher Education and those Departments having administrative control of the Universities.





Stating that Tamil Nadu tops the gross-enrolment ratio in higher education in the country with more than 50 per cent of youngsters completing higher secondary and joining colleges and universities, a senior official from the Higher Education Department said the government has proposed to provide an opportunity to talented students to have a practical experience through a short term students internship programme.





“At present, after completing higher studies, students will have to find companies for internships as a part of degree programmes. Some students, especially in the rural areas, face hardships in getting internships due to lack of contacts,” he said.





Stating that the new internship scheme initiative in the State is expected to increase government student-industry interactions, the official said over four lakh students pursuing engineering, polytechnic, arts, science and vocational courses will be benefited from the internship programme every year.





“Internships will be offered by the government to students of leading universities and colleges across State,” he said adding that the topics for internships will be identified by the Higher Education Department soon.





Pointing out that the scheme is expected to be implemented from the next academic year, the official said companies will also be encouraged to employ the students who undertook internships in those organisations.





“The government will also help the students who completed internships by organising job fairs in the district headquarters,” he said.





The official said the government is also planning to provide financial assistance to interns from poor economical backgrounds.





“If necessary, hostel facilities will also be arranged for the students who come for rural areas to do the internships in the companies situated in the cities,” he added.