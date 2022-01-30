Beaches in Chennai open for public from Feb 1

Chennai :

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), has announced that the beaches would be accessible to public from February 1. Beach visit was temporarily halted till January 31 owing to uptick in positive cases in the third wave.





Covid cases in Chennai and Tamil Nadu, for the past few days, have come down. The city has been reporting over 4,000 cases for a couple of days, which is low given that the positive cases were over 6,000 even a week ago. The cause of concern, however, is the marginal increase in Test Positivity Rate (TPR) which has come up to 20.9 percent, on Jan 29, from an improved 19.4 percent on Jan 28.





Chennai Corporation, while opening beaches for public, issued a caveat not to gather in crowds and urged people to wear masks.