Seafood demand leads to price rise by 25 pc at Kasimedu

Chennai :

Social distancing went for a toss at Kasimedu fish market after Sunday lockdown was lifted across the state. The market witnessed huge demand for seafood which leads to an increase in price by 25 percent.





"After two weeks the Sunday lockdown lifted, so the sale started at 4 am and unlike usual Sundays, we received more than thousands of customers in a single day after a long gap. Though many boats ventured into the sea they caught only 8 tonnes of seafood, which leads to the huge demand for seafood by noon. So, the prices have also surged by 25 percent," said Vishnu MP, a wholesale trader at Kasimedu fishing harbor.





On Sunday, Seer fish (vanjiram) sold for Rs 800 per kg, red snapper (sankara) Rs 400 per kg, black pomfret Rs 650 - Rs 700 per kg, anchovy (nethili) Rs 350 per kg, crabs Rs 450 per kg, trevally (para) sold for Rs 400 - Ra 450 per kg.





On the other hand, since the seafood prices have already raised, the retailers sold the same rates as in wholesale. Meanwhile, the seafood rates are expected to come down by next week the season for fish would begin in the coming days.





"For the past month, we were not able to get enough fish, however, in the next few days the seafood season to begin. So, we would be able to catch more fish than usual, and expected the prices to come down drastically," said Raja K, a fisherman at Kasimedu market.