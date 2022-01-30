Month after girlfriend's suicide, man ends life in New Washermenpet

Chennai :

A 26-year-old man hanged self in the house in New Washermenpet, and upon police inquiry, his family said that he was dejected ever since his girlfriend's suicide a month ago.





The deceased M Ezhil of Puchammal street ran an eatery on ECR but had to close it due to loss in the business, said police.





While Ezhil's lover Menakha of the same locality committed suicide on December 18 after being scolded by parents for spending long hours on phone, Ezhil was reportedly depressed since then.





On Saturday afternoon, Ezhil hanged self from the ceiling when no one was at home. Ezhil's father Murugan who spotted his son rushed him to a private hospital in Tondiarpet. But he was declared brought dead.





New Washermenpet police have registered a case and further investigation is on.