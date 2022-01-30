GCC: CCTV cameras for vulnerable polling booths

Chennai :

While addressing the press after a meeting with political party representatives at Ripon Building on Saturday, Chennai Corporation and district election officer Gagandeep Singh Bedi, said that CCTV cameras will be installed in vulnerable polling booths.





Apart from vulnerable booths, the civic body will install cameras at all the polling booths at a cost of more than Rs. 5 Crore.





“Also, training sessions will be held for 27,812 polling officials at 24 centers on Monday. Disciplinary action will be taken against the officials, who fail to attend the training session, “ he added.





He warned political parties and candidates of action and a penalty of Rs. 500 if they fail to adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols and fail to wear face masks during campaigns. During the meeting, the district election office has explained to political party representatives about the restrictions.





The parties have been told not to create wall paintings or erect banners in public places. Candidates and political parties will be allowed to conduct public meetings only between 8 am to 8 pm.





However, campaigns can be conducted from 6 am to 10 pm. “Public meetings and rallies are banned till January 31. Only 100 persons should be allowed at indoor meetings., “ Bedi clarified.





Meanwhile, four candidates, all independent, have filed their nominations in last two days. On Saturday alone, two male candidates filed nominations.