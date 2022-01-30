Man held for posing as IAS officer in Maduravoyal

Chennai :

The accused, N Subash, of Virugambakkam, claimed that he worked as a joint secretary to the government and was attached to the Home and Rural Development department. Incidentally, the business card he flashed at a policeman was what led him to the prison.





On January 1, Subash called the control room and informed them that four men followed him on a two-wheeler and abused him near Noombal after stopping his car. When Subash told the police control room that he was an IAS officer, the Maduravoyal police rushed to the spot and secured the four men. Subash also gave his business card to the police personnel.





While the cops booked the gang and produced them before a magistrate, they were let off on bail. Later, the police tried to contact Subash, but he remained unreachable. On suspicion, the police checked the department concerned and found that no such officer was working there. After confirming that Subash was not an IAS officer, a hunt was launched for him.





On Saturday, Subash himself surrendered at the police station and inquiries revealed that he used the fake identity to get things done easier. “He is a Diploma engineer and is employed in the movie industry. He used to call government offices and request them to speed up any work claiming that he was an IAS officer. He had been doing it for a few months. There is no such department in the government,” said inspector Siva Ananth.





Subash was booked under three sections and remanded in judicial custody on Saturday.





Interestingly, Subash had called the Maduravoyal police station itself thrice before, the police said.