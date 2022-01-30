Man detained for theft escapes from Padalam police station

Chennai :

A 36-year-old man who was detained by the police in connection with a theft case escaped from the Padalam police station on Friday. The Padalam police on Friday detained Veera of Kancheepuram on suspicion that he might be linked to a theft case. Veera told the police that he needs to go to the toilet and went inside the restroom at the backside of the police station. When Veera did not return for a long time, the police on suspicion checked inside the restroom they found Veera missing. He had escaped by jumping the compound wall. The police registered a case and are trying to trace him with the help of CCTV footage. The police are also collecting the background details of Veera.



