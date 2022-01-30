Cleanliness worker, friend die in road accident on NH

Chennai :

A cleanliness worker and her friend died in a road accident on a National Highway in Maduranthagam on Saturday. The deceased, Kavinila (20), of Anna Nagar, was a cleanliness worker at the RGGGH and her friend was identified as Velusammy (24). The police said the two-wheeler on which the victims were travelling was rammed by an unidentified vehicle on the Tiruchy-Chennai National Highway on Saturday early morning. It went without stopping. In the impact, Kavinila and Velusammy died on the spot. The Maduranthagam police retrieved the bodies and sent them for autopsy to the Chengalpattu government hospital.



