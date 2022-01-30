Sun, Jan 30, 2022

Man attacks wife with knife at mall on OMR

Jan 30,2022

The police arrested a man for attacking his wife with a knife at a shopping mall on OMR on Saturday.

Chennai:
The police arrested a man for attacking his wife with a knife at a shopping mall on OMR on Saturday. Manimegalai (27) is a sales representative at a shop in the mall in Navalur and the accused, Krishnamoorthy, works in a private firm on OMR. When Krishnamoorthy visited the mall on Saturday, he saw Manimegalai talking with a male colleague. He argued with her over this and asked her to quit the job. The fight escalated and he slapped and attacked her with a knife he was carrying. Onlookers took Manimegalai to a hospital and handed over the accused to the police.

