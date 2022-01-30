Assault on engineer: Corporation seeks police action against MLA

Chennai :

The petition has been forwarded to the local police station, said an official.





According to reports, the incident happened in the zero hours of Wednesday at Natarajan Garden in Tiruvottiyur, where a road is being relaid.





Tiruvottiyur MLA KP Shankar and four others reached the spot and asked the contractor to stop the work. When the Corporation assistant engineer refused, he and a few workers were allegedly beaten up.





When contacted, the Tiruvottiyur police said they were in receipt of the petition and added that an FIR was yet to be registered since the preliminary inquiry is under way.





It may be noted that DMK removed KP Shankar from the party post on Friday.





Meanwhile, former chief ministers and AIADMK leaders O Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday demanded police action against the MLA and his accomplices. In a statement, OPS urged the intervention of Chief Minister MK Stalin.