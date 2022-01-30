Kancheepuram Collector apologises to HC for delay in implementing eviction order

Chennai :

Collector J Vijaya Rani made the submission before the first bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice PD Audikesavalu which was hearing a contempt petition moved by IH Sekar of Injambakkam.





The petitioner had submitted that the government failed to implement the court order dated April 9, 2015, that directed the government to remove encroachers from Bethal Nagar in Injambakkam.





“An undertaking will be obtained from all the encroachers regarding the willingness of the encroachers to relocate to the alternate location identified by the district administration within one month. The final list of encroachers who are not willing to give an undertaking for relocation will be placed before this court,” the Collector submitted through Additional Advocate General J Ravindran.





The official added that 100 families of encroachers would be provided alternate accommodation in the tenements built by the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) before March 31, and 1,348 families would be provided with alternate accommodation in the tenements built by the TNUHDB before April 30.





The encroachers who are not willing to be relocated to TNUHDB tenements would also be evicted by April 30, the Collector assured the court.





Collector Vijaya Rani also submitted that 104 electricity connections have been disconnected, including that of 84 commercial establishments, on the grounds of encroachment.





However, the bench posted the matter to Monday, asking the officials to appear again before the court on that day.