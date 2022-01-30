Commissionerates in Avadi, Tambaram fill new posts

Chennai :

MR Sibi Chakravarthi has been posted as DC (L&O), while Pa Moorthy has been posted as DCP (HQ and Administration) and G Subulakshmi will be DC (CCB) at Tambaram Commissionerate.





J Mahesh will be the new DCP (L&O), MM Ashok Kumar has been posted as DC (Traffic), P Perumal as DC (CCB), and G Umaiyal as DC (HQ and Administration), Avadi Commissionerate.





Meanwhile, SS Mageshwaran, SP, Enforcement, Madurai, has been posted as SP, Enforcement, Chennai, while S Deepa Ganiger, DC, Anna Nagar, has been posted as Commandant, TSP VIII Battalion, New Delhi. T Senthil Kumar has been posted as Commandant, TSP IV Battalion, Kovaipudu.





P Mahendran, DC (Administration), Chennai, has been posted as DC of Adyar. A Pradeep, DC (Traffic North), has been posted as DC of St Thomas Mount. R Shiva Prasad has been moved as DC of Anna Nagar from Washermenpet.





Arun Balagopalan, DC, St Thomas Mount, has been posted as SP-II, Cyber Crime, Chennai. V Balasubramanian, DC (CCB-III), has been posted as DC (Intelligence Section II). Albert John has been promoted as SP and posted as DC (Traffic North).