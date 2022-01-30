Axing of trees in Adyar exposes lack of policy to protect green cover on pvt lands

Chennai :

Environmental activists and residents of the Adyar and Beasant Nagar area have been irked as their complaints to Chennai Corporation officials seeking protection for trees fell on deaf ears. A private land owner in Adyar axing trees to develop the property has also exposed the lack of policies to protect trees on private lands.





A pile of chopped trees were found inside the Ramalayam palace at Adyar. There were no checks in place to protect or translocate the trees, the residents fumed. They added that trees on the edge of the property were axed down and the person in charge of the building had told them that more trees were to be cut as the property is under development.





“We have given a complaint to the Corporation Commissioner and the Adyar zonal office to stop the activity but there has been no response so far,” said Prof V Chandrasekhar, president Senior Citizens Group of Besant Nagar.





“Several huge trees were axed down. When asked, the owners of the private property said they had received complaints from the school in the neighbourhood about problems created by the trees. Instead of trimming the branches, whole trees were chopped. We managed to save one huge tree, which was partially inside my compound, after an argument with the labourers,” said Surekha Reddy, a resident of Royal Enclave at Adyar.





She added that trees on the edge of the property, which wouldn’t have hindered any development inside the property, were also chopped down. The axing has been temporarily stopped following an outcry in the neighbourhood.





When contacted, a senior official of Adyar zone said the Corporation had not permitted it. “We don’t cut huge trees or several trees at the same time without authorisation. This particular case was done by builders of a private property,” the official said, exposing the lack of policy to protect trees on private lands.