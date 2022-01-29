Madras HC asks for status in encroachment case against TN Speaker Appavu

Chennai :

The principal bench of Acting Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice PD Audikesavalu had passed the direction on hearing a plea moved by Damodaran, a resident of Tirunelveli.





The petitioner wanted a direction to the police to file a charge sheet on his land acquisition complaint against Appavu and a few others.





“I have ten cents of land in Perungudi village in Radhapuram Taluk in Tirunelveli district. The land was occupied by Appavu, Subbiah, Pichaiammal and Santhanam. Even as I lodged a police complaint with the district crime branch, there was no response from the police. Hence, I approached the district court and got a direction to the police to file FIR,” the petitioner submitted.





He further noted that though the FIR has been filed against the offenders, the charge sheet has not been filed till now.





On recording the submissions, the judge directed the DCM to file a status report indicating the status of the case within two weeks.