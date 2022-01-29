Tension prevails as officials clear encroachments in Chitlapakkam

Chennai :

Following the court order to remove the waterbody encroachments in Chitlapakkam, the Tambaram revenue officials on Friday morning started to destroy the encroachments in Periyar Nagar with the help of an earthmover. Soon, the locals gathered on the spot, climbed atop the earthmover and started arguing with the revenue officials. Since the protesters were uncontrollable, the police rushed to the spot and held peace talks. The police told the public that they are following the court order and the work cannot be stopped. Since the public was not ready to listen to the police, they had to be forcefully removed after which the encroachments were cleared.



